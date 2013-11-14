New Market Study Published: Personal Products in the United States

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Personal Products in the United States", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Personal Products in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United States personal products market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The personal products market consists of retail sales of skincare, haircare, personal hygiene products, make-up, fragrances, oral hygiene and other products. Other products include, baby personal care, male toiletries, and feminine care.
- The US personal products market had total revenues of $54.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% between 2008 and 2012.
- The skincare segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $9.5bn, equivalent to 17.6% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $58.9bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the personal products market in the United States
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the personal products market in the United States
Leading company profiles reveal details of key personal products market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United States personal products market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United States economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the United States personal products market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the United States personal products market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United States personal products market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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