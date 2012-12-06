New Market Study Published: Peru Power Report Q4 2012

New Energy market report from Business Monitor International: "Peru Power Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- BMI's power service is now focussing chiefly on thermal sources, hydropower and nuclear electricity, with developments pertinent to the green segment to be discussed in-depth in our renewables service. However, we continue to provide a detailed overview of the dynamics affecting the power sector. In the face of rising energy consumption, the Peruvian government has taken a number of steps to ensure the country has adequate power generation capabilities. At least three new thermal power plants are expected to become operational in the coming quarters and a number of hydroelectric plants will come online between 2015 and 2016. That said, we highlight that there are still risks to our more optimistic outlook for the sector, including a high level of regional differentiation in power generating capacity and the potential for local opposition to cause delays to hydroelectric projects.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key trends and developments in the Ukrainian electricity market
- Between 2012 and 2016, we forecast that electricity consumption in Peru will grow by a steady 5.3%, driven primarily by the country's rapidly expanding mining sector. In order to ensure that production is sufficient to keep up with increasing demand, the government announced plans in March 2012 to increase thermal and hydroelectric power generation, bringing online an additional 4.3 gigawatts (GW) by 2016.
- In the short term, additional thermal power stations will drive the increase in generational capacity, with two plants scheduled to be operational by end-2012 and a third, Santa Domingo de los Olleros, expected to be completed by Q313. Meanwhile, toward the latter part of our forecast period, a number of large-scale hydroelectric projects are expected to be completed. Finally, while we expect non-hydroelectric renewable power generation capacity to grow robustly, we highlight that it is coming up from a very low base, accounting for only 1.5% of total power generation in 2011
- While the additional forecasted generation capacity should suffice to meet growing consumption patterns, Peru's power sector still faces a number of shortcomings. Firstly, we note that power projects often face considerable hostility from locals. Secondly, we note that while the country as a whole is not set to face significant generation shortages, there is a great deal of regional differentiation in power production capacity.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Power Annual Deals Analysis 2012
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Tokyo Electric Power Company, Inc. - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update
- Poland Power Report Q4 2012
- Brazil Power Report Q4 2012
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Power Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- China Power Report Q4 2012
- India Power Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Power Report Q4 2012