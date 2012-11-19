New Market Study Published: Pet Care in China

Fast Market Research recommends "Pet Care in China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The economy in China has been robust in 2011 and 2012, with stable and healthy GDP growth leading to more spending on pets overall. The total pet population and share of prepared food for cats and dogs has risen over the review period, driving sales of pet food in both volume and value terms. Growth is also being driven by the rising need for companionship and growing health concerns among pet owners in China. With the ongoing premiumisation trend for pet food and the increasing humanisation of...
Euromonitor International's Pet Care in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pet Care: Global Industry Guide
- Other Pet Care in the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Countries - Market Overview and Forecasts to 2014
- Pet Care in the United States
- Pet Care in India
- Pet Care in Canada
- Pet Care in Japan
- Pet Care in Germany
- Pet Care in Europe
- Pet Care in Asia-Pacific
- Pet Care in the United Kingdom