New Market Study Published: Pet Care in South Africa

Fast Market Research recommends "Pet Care in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The pet care market in South Africa continued to experience strong value growth in 2012: the market increased by a CAGR of 8.7%. Growth in 2012 was slightly higher than the preceding year where 8% growth was recorded in current terms. Despite socio-economic issues, including escalating food and fuel prices, rand volatility, job insecurity and rising household debt, growth was maintained. New product innovation and unit price increases in 2012 supported value growth in most categories. On top...
Euromonitor International's Pet Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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