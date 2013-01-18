New Market Study Published: Pet Products in South Africa

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Consumers continued to feel the impact of the economic downturn and thus were attracted to brands positioned around affordability. Lower income consumers in particular, limit spending on products deemed 'luxury" rather than necessity.
Euromonitor International's Pet Products in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cat Litter, Other Pet Products, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
