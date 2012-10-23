New Market Study Published: Pfizer Inc.: Company Analysis

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- This analysis examines the historical and forecast performance for Pfizer in the prescription pharmaceutical sector. The profile encompasses global company strategy, portfolio and pipeline analysis and assessment of financial performance, with 1-6 year sales forecasts for key drugs.
Scope
- Gain insight into Pfizer's strategic outlook across the next 6 years.
- Analyze company sales forecasts by product, therapy area, lifecycle stage, geography, molecule type and source.
Highlights
Strategic insight into the prospects for Pfizer over the next six years. Picking out key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats and evaluating the company's prescription pharmaceuticals outlook using a variety of cuts of the historical and forecast sales.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Benchmark Pfizer's performance against key rivals in the prescription pharmaceutical sector
- See how Pfizer's growth resistors go far beyond Lipitor, with eight of its nine established blockbusters facing significant declines
- Analyze the consequences of Pfizer's recent restructuring, deals and alliances, as the company attempting to re-shape its business model
