New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "PharmaLeaders: Innovative Mid-Cap Biotechnology Benchmark Report - Financial Benchmarking, Pipeline Assessment & Competitive Analysis of Innovative Biotechs"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The Innovative Mid-Cap Biotech Benchmark Report applies GlobalData's proprietary ranking methodology to compare the competitive position of 15 innovative biotech companies on 20 financial metrics. The performances of these companies are analyzed on financial performance, cost-containment, capital structure and firm utilization to illustrate the different strategies these companies are using to increase value for their shareholders. Throughout the report, GlobalData's analysts provide you with expert insight, expanding on each of the metrics discussed. In addition to the financial metrics, this report discusses each company's recent pipeline and clinical advancements, along with licensing and acquisition activity, and operations strategy. Lastly, this report provides GlobalData's viewpoint on each company's future revenue outlook, and competitive position within the biotech space.
Scope
- Financial Benchmarking: Report uses GlobalData's proprietary benchmarking methodology to rank 15 innovative biotech companies on 20 different financial metrics
- Pipeline analysis: Tracks pipeline advancements and drug approvals across this peer group over the past 12 months
- Licensing & Acquisition Strategies: Deep discussion on the strategic implications and synergies of recent M&A and deals activity
- Resource Management Strategies: New section created to discuss and analyze the operations and firm utilization of these innovative biotech companies.
- Expert Insight on the corporate strategies of these mid-cap biotech companies seeking a competitive advantage in the pharmaceuticals market place
- Revenue Forecasts: New analysis providing top-line revenue forecast for each company for next six months.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Analyze and track the strategies that these successful biotech companies are using to gain share in an increasingly competitive market
- Understand and benchmark the financial metrics that differentiate certain companies from the pack in terms of revenue performance, cost containment, and firm utilization
- Target novel companies with proprietary technologies to maximize opportunities for strategic investment or partnerships
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Use information as an independent source for your due diligence and transaction strategies.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
