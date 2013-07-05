New Market Study Published: PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - Current and Future Players

New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - Current and Future Players"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- GlobalData has released its pharma report, "PharmaPoint: Epilepsy - Current and Future Players". The report is a vital source of up-to-date information with in-depth analysis on the companies in the rapidly growing Epilepsy Market. The report identifies and analyses the key companies shaping and driving the global Epilepsy market. The report provides insight into the competitive Epilepsy landscape, including new companies entering the market. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Epilepsy
- Competitor assessment
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the Epilepsy sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the Epilepsy Market
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market
- What's the next big thing in the global Epilepsy market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize
Companies Mentioned in this Report: UCB, Eisai, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Abbott, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma
