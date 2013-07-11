New Market Study Published: PharmaPoint: HIV - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Recently published research from GlobalData, "PharmaPoint: HIV - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: HIV - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), the causative agent of AIDS, has claimed millions of lives since its emergence. However, the advent of antiretroviral therapy (ART) has transformed the face of HIV/AIDS from a deadly disease to a manageable chronic condition for most infected individuals. Antiretroviral treatment not only reduces the viral load and reconstitutes immune function, but also decreases infection incidence rates by limiting viral transmission. The treatment algorithm in HIV has characteristically involved multiple drug regimens designed to tackle the virus on different levels. In the recent past, simplified dosing regimens through the emergence of single tablet regimens (STRs) or fixed dose combination (FDC) therapies have become increasingly popular amongst physicians and patients alike by increasing clinical efficacy thresholds and enabling patient compliance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Unlike the seven major markets, the market in China mostly represents revenues generated from the sale of generics. GlobalData estimates that ViiV will launch its pipeline candidate, 572-Trii, as a novel STR in an attempt to break into this market. The NRTI class is represented mainly by generic Combivir, followed by generic lamivudine, stavudine, and generic Trizivir. The use of Gilead's Viread is expanding mainly through its combination with lamivudine.
Scope
- Overview of HIV including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in China including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in China from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting China HIV market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for HIV
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in China
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaPoint: HIV - Brazil Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: HIV - United Kingdom Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: HIV - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: HIV - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: HIV - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: HIV - US Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: HIV - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: HIV - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Prostate Cancer - United States Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Prostate Cancer - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022