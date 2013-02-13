New Market Study Published: Plaster and Lime Products in China to 2016: Market Databook

Recently published research from Timetric, "Plaster and Lime Products in China to 2016: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the plaster and lime market in China. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the plaster and lime market and its categories (Plasterboard, Plasters, Gypsum and Lime Products), including data by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports. 'Plaster and Lime Products in China to 2016: Market Databook' provides an overview and insight into the operating environment of the plaster and lime industry in China. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Chinese construction value chain and for new players who are considering entering the market.
Scope
- Overview of the plaster and lime market in China
- Historic and forecast market values for the plaster and lime market and its categories (Plasterboard, Plasters, Gypsum and Lime Products) for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable market data for the plaster and lime market in China
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
