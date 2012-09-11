New Market Study Published: Polishes in Costa Rica

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- As more Costa Ricans adopt modern and hectic lifestyles, the demand for polishes continued losing popularity in the country, especially as more women are joining the workforce, having less time to spend on keeping floors clean or maintaining impeccable silverware. Another important factor involved in the gradual decline of sales of polishes is related to the use of modern building materials, which can often easily be cleaned with generic surface care products or just water.
Euromonitor International's Polishes in Costa Rica market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
