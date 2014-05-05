New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Portable Players in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Mobile phones are increasingly gaining share from many categories in consumer electronics, including portable players. The introduction of smartphones with bigger screen sizes as well as bigger memory size has impacted the volume sales reduction for portable players in South Africa. A typical example is the fact that consumers are able to listen to music and download books on their mobile phones; such a situation eliminates the need to buy an e-reader as well as an MP3 player.
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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