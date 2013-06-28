New Market Study Published: Portable Players in the United Arab Emirates

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Portable Players in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Despite the improved economic conditions in the UAE as well as the rising number of international tourists visiting the country, sales of portable players decreased by 3% in volume terms during 2011. The fact sales are rising rapidly in emerging consumer electronics areas which feature products with the potential to replace portable players is having a very negative impact on sales of portable media players. Many consumers in the UAE now believe that an iPad or other tablet PC is a more useful...
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
