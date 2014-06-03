Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Post and Courier Services in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's market for post and courier services sees average annual growth of 14% over 2007-2012 to reach SR2 billion thanks to introduction and strong expansion of e-commerce in the country. Over 2007-2012 industry of post and courier services sees 14% CAGR due to innovative services and quality improvements. 39% of Internet users buy products online in 2011, leading to strong increase in revenue of courier services, making it a dominant industry category. Industry highly concentrated, served by more than 1,300 entities, with two leading players generating 77% of turnover. Industry outlook positive as modernisation trend expected to continue over forecast period, with annual growth rate of 9% and turnover value of SR4 billion by 2018.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Post and Courier Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 641. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Post and Courier Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 641 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Courier Services, National Post.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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