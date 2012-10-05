New Market Study Published: Primary Care Doctors in the US

New Healthcare research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Taking care: The threat of a shortage will loom as demand for primary care doctors strengthens
Primary Care Doctors in the US
In short supply
The threat of a shortage of primary care physicians may inhibit the industry over the next five years, despite an increase in revenue. Healthcare reform will play a major part in this, by boosting demand for industry operators as the number of insured people grows. Still, revenue will continue to grow, stimulated by an incentive program for Medicare and strong overall demand.
This industry includes primary care doctors that have the degree of MD (doctor of medicine) or DO (doctor of osteopathy). These doctors are primarily engaged in a practice based on a broad understanding of all illnesses, and do not restrict practice to any particular field of medicine. Industry operators are trained for comprehensive first contact and continuing care for persons with any undiagnosed health concern.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
