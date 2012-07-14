New Market Study Published: Product Profiles: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Product Profiles: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2012 -- The non-small cell lung cancer pipeline is growing as a result of an increased understanding of the disease's heterogeneity, which has led to the development of personalized therapies targeting distinct patient subtypes. The success of these personalized therapies is likely to incentivize pharmaceutical companies to continue developing targeted therapies for niche patient populations.
Report Scope
- Analysis of marketed NSCLC drugs - development history, key clinical trial data, and assessment of clinical and commercial attractiveness
- Analysis of marketed drugs in comparison to current standard of care
- In-depth analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs - development overview, SWOT analysis, and assessment of clinical and commercial attractiveness
- Discussion and assessment of pipeline drugs' ability to meet unmet needs in treatment of non-small cell lung cancer
Report Highlights
Pipeline drugs such as Bristol-Myers Squibb's Erbitux (cetuximab) and Roche's MetMab (onartuzumab) are currently being trialed in combination with platinum chemotherapy and Avastin respectively. Roche will inevitably benefit if MetMab is approved in this setting given Avastin's already established physician familiarity and high uptake.
Targeted therapies maintain competition for greater market share. Avastin remains dominant, particularly in the US, but Tarceva (erlotinib), Iressa (gefitinib) and Xalkori (crizotinib) will increase pressure on Avastin given that their use in specific patient subsets avoids exposing unsuitable patients to unnecessary side-effects.
Targeted and immunotherapeutic drugs dominate the late-stage pipeline. Lucanix (belagenpumatucel-L) and Stimuvax (BLP-25) are the most advanced immunotherapies in the pipeline, looking set to enter the market in the second-line and maintenance settings respectively. No immunotherapies are currently approved for non-small cell lung cancer
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand the dynamics of non-small cell lung cancer therapy and identify the market leaders in this competitive indication.
- Compare and assess current late-stage pipeline drugs according to market positioning, commercial potential and clinical efficacy.
- Understand how pipeline drugs will be used with current therapies and how the market is accessed through less competitive treatment settings.
