New Market Study Published: Pronota NV - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Pronota NV - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Pronota NV (Pronota) is a developer of biomarker discovery, based in Belgium. It focuses on protein biomarkers for identification of candidates for drug development and diagnostic products for diagnosis and personalized treatment of diseases. The company's products include cardio-rendal, pre-eclampsia, sepsis, and ovarian cancer. Its technologies include MASStermind, a protein biomarker discovery platform that enables the identification and relative quantitation of proteins; and MASSterclass, a mass spectrometry based antibody-free assay platform that provides contract assay development and biomarker screening services. The company also provides contract proteomic research and development services to the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industry. Pronota is headquartered in Zwijnaarde, Belgium.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Pronota NV portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
