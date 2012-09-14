New Market Study Published: Property Insurance in the UK to 2016: Market Databook

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in the UK. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for property insurance in the UK. 'Property Insurance in the UK to 2016: Market Databook' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the non-life insurance industry in the UK. It is an essential tool for companies active across the UK non-life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for property insurance in the non-life insurance industry in the UK for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss and loss ratio for the period 2007 through to 2016
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the non-life insurance industry covering property insurance in the United Kingdom
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross written premiums, earned premiums, number of active policies, number of schemes offered, penetration, gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss and loss ratio
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Property Insurance in Colombia to 2016: Market Databook
- Property Insurance in France to 2016: Market Databook
- Property Insurance in Italy to 2016: Market Databook
- Property Insurance in Austria to 2016: Market Databook
- Property Insurance in Chile to 2016: Market Databook
- Property Insurance in Poland to 2016: Market Databook
- Property Insurance in Australia to 2016: Market Databook
- Property Insurance in India to 2016: Market Databook
- Property Insurance in Russia to 2016: Market Databook
- Property Insurance in the Czech Republic to 2016: Market Databook