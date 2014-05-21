New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Public/Private Cloud Storage Market by Solution (Cloud Storage Gateways, Backup & Recovery, Data Movement & Access), by Software (Data Replication, HSM & Archiving, Security & Storage Resource Management) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
The cloud storage market is segmented on the basis of a numerous solutions, components and their types, type of deployment, organization size, verticals and geographic regions. The total market size is estimated by adding up the individual market sizes of all the solutions such as primary storage solutions, backup storage solutions, cloud storage gateway solutions and data movement and access solutions.
The incessantly growing rate of digitalization calls for easy, secure, cost efficient and reliable data storage and migration facilities, not only within multiple lines of an organization but also amongst different organizations. There are a huge number of such organizations working in different industries that require an efficient data management infrastructure. The different industries/ verticals based on which this report has been divided are Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government, research and education, energy, manufacturing, and others.
The market for cloud storage has been constantly increasing due to numerous organizations dealing with gigantic information chunks. These are inclining towards the deployment of clouds for secure data storage and management. There are a number of prominent players in the cloud storage market and a whole lot of start-up companies that are providing cloud storage platforms to cater to the continuously rising cloud based data storage requirements. Companies such as Amazon, AT&T, IBM, Netapp, Rackspace, Google, and Microsoft offer an extensive portfolio of cloud based storage solutions.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways -
1. This report segments the market into devices and applications, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.
2. This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, mergers and acquisition and venture capital funding. Besides, there are company profiles of 10 top players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.
3. The report helps them understand the pulse of the market. The report provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
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