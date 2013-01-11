New Market Study Published: Qatar Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Qatar Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- BMI View: The future growth of Qatar's pharmaceutical market will remain constrained by small population numbers, although we expect that the planned overhaul of Qatar's public health strategy in the 2011-2016 period to increase per-capita spending on healthcare in general. While some downward pressure on prices are expected in the coming years, as part of the roll-out of the national insurance programme, the beneficiaries of the pharmaceutical market development will remain foreign players, as Qatar remains highly import-reliant.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: QAR1.42bn (US$390mn) in 2011 to QAR1.55bn (US$426mn) in 2012; +9.1% in local currency and US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q312.
- Healthcare: QAR10.48bn (US$2.88bn) in 2011 to QAR11.52bn (US$3.16bn) in 2012; +9.9% in local currency and US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q312.
- Medical devices: QAR1.02mn (US$279mn) in 2011 to QAR1.18mn (US$325mn) in 2012; +16.4% in local currency and US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q312.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: In BMI's Q412 Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, Qatar remains in fourth place, out of the 30 countries assessed. Its composite score - at an unchanged 56.2 - comprises a more favourable risk component. The country's longer term rewards are weighed down by factors such as its small population and a maturing pharmaceutical market.
Key Trends And Developments
- In June 2012, United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based health insurance provider National Insurance Company (Daman) and German primary insurer Munich Re's subsidiary Munich Health collaborated on the launch of Daman Health Insurance Qatar (Daman Qatar). Daman, which has operated in the UAE for six years and has around 2.1mn customers, will be Qatar's first specialised health insurer. Daman Qatar will benefit from the experience of Daman and the international best practices of Munich Health. The new company will offer a range of health insurance plans specifically designed for corporate and group clients.
- In the same month, Dutch electronics firm Philips signed an agreement with Sidra Medical and Research Center - a new state-of-the-art healthcare and research facility - to administer clinical informatics software solutions in Qatar. Under the long-term collaboration, Philips will offer Sidra complete technology solutions for the next 10 years - the company focuses on improving the health and welfare of women and children. Philips will provide its advanced, whollyintegrated IntelliSpace Picture Archival and Communication System to meet the demands of Sidra's Clinical Imaging Workflow across the Clinical Imaging Continuum.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- India Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Lebanon Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DND) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Egypt Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Lithuania Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Peru Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Singapore Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012
- Kuwait Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2012