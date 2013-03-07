New Market Study Published: Quotient Biodiagnostics - Product Pipeline Analysis

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Quotient Biodiagnostics - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Quotient Biodiagnostics (Quotient) is a supplier of transfusion diagnostic products. Quotient develops, manufactures, sells and distributes these products either directly to end users or other major transfusion diagnostics suppliers. The company supplies to blood banks, hospitals and other healthcare institutions. Quotient supplies a comprehensive range of products such as ABO Rh blood typing reagents, rare antisera products, ALBAcyte range of reagent red blood cells, ALBAclone Advanced Partial RhD typing kit and enhancement media, among others. The company sells its products under the trade names ALBAclone, ALBAcyte, ALBAcheck, ALBAhance and ALBAlect. It operates through its subsidiaries, namely, Alba Bioscience and Quotient Biodiagnostics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, the US.
Quotient develops and provides innovative, high quality and cost effective products to the transfusion diagnostics market. In line to this, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensed the company's ALBAsera Rare Antisera products range in October 2012. The company has also entered into a 36 month supply agreement with Premier healthcare alliance.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Quotient Biodiagnostics portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
