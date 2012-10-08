New Market Study Published: Real Estate Appraisal in the US

Fast Market Research recommends "Real Estate Appraisal in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Price is right: Renewed real estate activity will spur demand for appraisal services
Real Estate Appraisal in the US
Future bright for appraisals, but with some dark clouds
After significant declines resulting from the subprime mortgage crisis and poor economic conditions, the Real Estate Appraisal industry is on the road to recovery. As business and consumer sentiment improves and residential and commercial developments spring up over the five years to 2017, revenue will increase steadily. However, fluctuating interest rates and competition from appraisal management firms and appraisal generators will threaten this growth.
Operators in this industry specialize in estimating the fair market value of real estate. Appraisers research a property or development to determine the characteristics pertinent to its market value. Valuations for a property are carried out when it is sold, mortgaged, taxed, insured or developed.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
