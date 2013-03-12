Fast Market Research recommends "Real-time Location Services (RTLS): Applications, Services and Company Analysis 2013" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Real-time Location Services are changing processes and procedures in yards, hospitals, warehouses, factories and any facilities in which location determination and tracking in real-time is crucial. RTLS applications support operational areas for logistics and other services, to combine identity and location of any type of items or objects, allowing for efficient location procedures through automatic determination/tracking with the click of a mouse button.
This report provides analysis, case study assessment and evaluation of the following:
- Indoor RTLS and key players
- RFID tag types and their applications
- Current and next generation applications
- Protocols, standards, and technical details of RTLS
- Regulatory mandates regarding RFID focusing on RTLS
- Different RTLS technology approaches: GPS, WiFi, RFID
- Real-life implementation analysis with example case studies
- Importance of RTLS for large scale Tracking and Management
- How the RFID industry has grown and penetrated into daily life
- GPS based Tracking w/o Active RFID and Implementation of the system
- RTLS in various verticals including Healthcare, Yard/Port, Inventory, and more
The report also addresses challenges and opportunities in deploying/operating RTLS including available solutions and the methodologies.
Target Audience:
- Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies
- RTLS and RFID hardware, software, and solution vendors and related professional services companies
- Managed RTLS service providers, outsourced RFID solutions and RTLS application providers, and RFID service bureau operators
- Healthcare management personnel responsible for tracking patients, staff personnel, equipment, inventory, and other critical resources
- Companies interested in optimizing their RFID business process strategies for tracking and telemetry with a special focus on large scale tracking.
- Retailers and personnel responsible for merchandise inventory and ordering processes, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Merchandise tracking and fraud prevention
- Personnel responsible for automating Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Inventory Tracking, Fleet Management, Yard/Dock Management and other business processes
