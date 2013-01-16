New Market Study Published: Refrigeration Appliances in Saudi Arabia

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Refrigeration appliances benefited from an improved economic performance in 2011, with sales continuing to recover due to rising consumer confidence. Volume growth consequently reached 1%, marginally above the review period CAGR. However, volume sales remained below the level seen in 2008. Many consumers remained focused on saving rather than spending in 2011, with many households thus opting to postpone purchases of expensive refrigeration appliances where possible.
Euromonitor International's Refrigeration Appliances in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Refrigeration Appliances, Electric Wine Coolers/Chillers, Freestanding Refrigeration Appliances, Freezers, Fridge Freezers, Fridges.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Refrigeration Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Refrigeration Appliances in South Korea
- Refrigeration Appliances in Brazil
- Refrigeration Appliances in Ukraine
- Refrigeration Appliances in Canada
- Refrigeration Appliances in Greece
- Refrigeration Appliances in Romania
- Refrigeration Appliances in Singapore
- Refrigeration Appliances in Malaysia
- Refrigeration Appliances in Japan
- Refrigeration Appliances in Sweden