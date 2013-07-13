New Market Study Published: Reinsurance in Oman to 2016: Market Snapshot

New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the reinsurance industry in Oman. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for reinsurance. 'Reinsurance in Oman to 2016: Market Snapshot' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the reinsurance industry in Oman. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Omani reinsurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for reinsurance in the insurance industry in Oman for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast data on percentage of insurance ceded to reinsurers and percentage of insurance retained for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the insurance industry covering reinsurancein Oman
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on percentage of insurance ceded to reinsurers and percentage of insurance retained
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
