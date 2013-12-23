New Market Study Published: Reinsurance in Peru, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- The Peruvian reinsurance segment's written premium recorded an impressive CAGR of 25.9% during the review period, supported by strong economic conditions and impressive growth in the insurance industry. Facultative reinsurance accounted for nearly 75% of total reinsurance written premiums in 2012, while treaty reinsurance accounted for the remainder. There are no domestic reinsurers in Peru, so insurers depend on international reinsurers. Strong growth in the insurance industry, government reform measures and a high frequency of natural disasters will continue to drive growth in the reinsurance segment over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- There are no domestic reinsurers in Peru, so insurers depend on international reinsurers
- Strong economic conditions coupled with impressive growth in the insurance industry supported growth in the Peruvian reinsurance segment during the review period
- The written premium of the Peruvian reinsurance segment rose from PEN23.6 million (US$8.1 million) in 2008 to PEN59.4 million (US$22.5 million) in 2012, at a review-period CAGR of 25.9%
- As Peruvian insurance companies diversify their operations into new lines of business, they will create products which will require the expertise and financial strength of foreign reinsurance companies
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Peru:
- It provides historical values for Peru's reinsurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2013-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Peru's reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Peru and its growth prospects
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Peruvian reinsurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Peruvian reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Peruvian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rimac Seguros y Reaseguros, La Positiva Vida, Pacifico Peruano Suiza, Invita Seguros de Vida
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