New Market Study Published: Restaurants, Bars and Canteens in Mexico: Industrial Report

Report Findings Include:
- Mexican restaurants, bars and canteens grew at an average annual rate of 5% since the beginning of the review period, stimulated by increasing household purchasing power, the pace of hectic urban lifestyles and development of foodservice outlets’ offers and menus, attracting increasingly more customers.
- Total value sales for restaurants, bars and canteens reached Mx$267 billion in 2011, which was 62% more than at the beginning of the decade. Throughout these years, Mexicans’ disposable income nearly doubled, making more consumers available to dine out and explore foodservice outlets in the country. In 2011, households accounted for 88% value share, exhibiting a 5% average annual increase of expenditure on restaurants, bars and canteens services since 2000. Apart from growing income, an upward consumption trend was consistent with rapid urbanisation processes – increasingly more Mexicans are tending to move to the bigger cities of the country, looking for better living conditions. In this environment, it is natural that they contribute to public catering services since it is the most convenient option for those who are working. Besides, the evolvement of fast food also increased the share of people who can afford to dine out, since this type of food is usually cheaper, although not so good for one’s health, especially in the case of Mexico, which is estimated to have the second most obese population in the world. Throughout the review period, business expenditure on catering services increased by 4% annually on average, reaching a 12% value share in 2011. This positive trend was also due to the improving situation of the country’s economy and more frequent business trips.
Product coverage: Bars, Canteens, Catering and Other Eating Places, Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts).
