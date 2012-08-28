New Market Study Published: Retail Forecasts H2 2012: UK Electricals

New Retailing research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- A unique forecasting tool providing dynamic forecasts and analysis of market demand and price pressures. Inflation, volume and value growth are estimated quarterly to Q4 2014 to give market size and trends. This is a sector report covering the UK Electricals market analysed by sub-categories - white, brown and grey goods.
Scope
- Review of economic trends and how they impact retail, explaining how key economic metrics will evolve so you can be prepared for new developments
- Plan pricing strategies effectively through forecasts of how volume, inflation and growth will pan out over the next ten quarters
- Category level forecasts are provided so you can build fully informed, long term growth strategies
Highlights
The electrical market begins to stabilize in 2012. Overall performance is still checked by low levels of disposable income and job insecurity. Clear winners emerge with Dixons, John Lewis and Amazon all benefiting from a focus on customer services and supplies of must have tablet and e-reader products..
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Tablets and e-readers continue to be the brightest spots in an otherwise dull landscape. The expected introduction of a new smaller iPad and the UK launch of the Amazon Fire on top of the newly released Google Nexus will make tablets the must have gift for Christmas.
Brown goods declined at a slower rate in H1 2012 as TV sales were boosted by the digital switchover in London. The market also received a boost from the Euro 2012 football championships, mainly in larger screen sizes, though not the level of growth retailers had hoped for.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How will the Electricals market perform relative to overall retail?
- Which product types will be key to driving volume growth in Electricals?
- When will the Electricals market recover and what factors will support this growth?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retail Forecasts H2 2012: UK Sector Summary
- Retail Forecasts H2 2012: UK DIY Superstores Forecasts
- Retail Forecasts H1 2012: UK Electricals
- Retail Forecasts H2 2012: UK Clothing & Footwear
- Retail Forecasts H2 2012: UK Food & Grocery
- Retail Forecasts H2 2012: UK Homewares
- Retail Forecasts H2 2012: UK DIY & Gardening
- Retail Forecasts H2 2012: UK Health & Beauty
- Retail Forecasts H2 2012: UK Furniture & Floorcoverings
- The Future of Retailing in Asia Pacific to 2016