Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Retail in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- With double digit annual growth rates over 2007-2012, retail is one of the key industries in Saudi Arabia. Industry employs 4% of Saudi Arabian labour force. World-known brands are preferred to private label. Shopping increasingly becomes a form of leisure. Industry fragmented, being dominated by micro, small and medium sized firms. In 2012 almost 554,600 companies provided retail services in Saudi Arabia. Retail industry turnover expected to grow by 7% CAGR over forecast period.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Retail in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 52. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Retail in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 52 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Food, Beverages and Tobacco Stores, Medical Goods, Beauty and Personal Care Stores, Non-specialised Stores, Other Specialised Stores and Retail Not in Stores, Repair of Personal and Household Goods, Second-hand Goods Stores.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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