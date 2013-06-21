New Market Study Published: Richard Wolf GmbH Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Summary
GlobalData's new report, "Richard Wolf GmbH Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Richard Wolf GmbH's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Richard Wolf GmbH market share information in two key market categories - Rigid Endoscopes and Flexible Endoscopes. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Richard Wolf GmbH operates in - Endoscopy Devices.
- Richard Wolf GmbH's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - India, Australia, Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Mexico, United States and Brazil.
- Richard Wolf GmbH's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Rigid Endoscopes and Flexible Endoscopes.
- All the key data-points are for 2012 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in..
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Richard Wolf GmbH operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Richard Wolf GmbH's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hologic, Inc., Hoya Corporation, Given Imaging Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG
