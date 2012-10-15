New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- In an effort to streamline R&D activities, Roche is to shut down its research facility in Nutley, New Jersey, resulting in the loss of 1,000 jobs. By 2013, the company will transfer these R&D activities to sites in Switzerland and Germany. Despite the cuts in New Jersey, Roche is looking to establish a new center focusing on translational research on the US east coast.
The Big Pharma company is banking on its hugely successful Genentech-sourced R&D offering to return its top line to growth following two difficult trading years.
Indeed, based on the company's past and even near-term performance this would be a wise strategy, with Genentech bringing to market a plethora of blockbuster biologic therapies and exciting, first-to-market launches.
But in light of intensifying competition in the company's core oncology therapy area and increasingly cost-conscious markets, Roche's move to invest in expensive biotech-driven R&D could be considered to be high risk.
