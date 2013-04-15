New Market Study Published: Romania Freight Transport Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Romania Freight Transport Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Following a year in which BMI believes saw increasing volumes in all freight modes but one, 2013 will signal growth in all modes in line with Romania's economic outlook, although, apart from air freight, a return to pre-downturn levels is still some way to go.
Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 6.45% in 2013 following an estimated growth of 3.70% in 2012.
Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 5% in 2013. The sector did not manage to defy the downturn but so far appears to have defied European Union (EU) pledges of a decrease in road haulage across the region; that is not to say, however, that road freight's market share is safe.
BMI notes that rail is the likeliest candidate in Romania's freight transport mix to benefit from any diversification away from road, although currently is expected to grow at a slower pace.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 2.4%
- 2013 rail freight is forecast to grow by 1.6%
- 2013 Port of Constantza throughput is forecast to grow by 13.2%
- 2013 road freight is forecast to grow by 5.1%
- 2013 inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 1.5%.
- 2013 total real trade growth is forecast at 6.5%.
Key Industry Trends
DHL and TNT Expand in Romania - Foreign logistics operators continued investing into its operations in Romania. DHL Romania announced its investment plan for 2013. It centres on small and medium enterprise (SME) clients and the development of regional centres. TNT Romania has extended its operations in Western Romania with the opening of a new hub close to the International Airport Traian Vuia in Timisoara at the beginning of February 2013.
Constantza Upgrades Infrastructure - The port of Constantza authority NC Maritime Ports Administration SA Constantza and the consortium consisting of France-based SC SYSTRA SA and Romania-based SC METROUL SA signed the contract for the technical assistance in supervising the execution of works within 'The Development of the railway capacity in the river-maritime area of Constantza Port' project. The RON819,975 VAT-exclusive contract was signed in December 2012. Earlier in 2012, the works begun on the improvement of Romania's main port's railway capacity in the river-maritime area and are expected to be completed by SC Consal Trade SRL Constanta in April 2014, 18 months after the works commenced, according to the contract with the port's authority. More EU-part-funded projects are in the pipeline. Green Light to Privatisation - State-owned transport companies will now see large stakes in them privatised by summer 2013 after the date was once again agreed with the IMF.
