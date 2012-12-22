New Market Study Published: Romania Freight Transport Report Q4 2012

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Romania Freight Transport Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- Following a year which saw growth in all land- and air-based freight modes and declining volumes in river and maritime freight, 2012 will signal moderate growth in all freight modes but one in line with Romania's economic outlook.
Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 4.2% in 2012 following a growth of 10.2% in 2011.
Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 1% in 2012. The sector defied the downturn and so far appears to have defied European Union (EU) pledges of a decrease in road haulage across the region; that is not to say, however, that road freight's market share is safe.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
BMI notes that rail is the likeliest candidate in Romania's freight transport mix to benefit from any diversification away from road and it has increased by almost 2% its share in the total freight carried in the country in 2011.
Headline Industry Data
- 2012 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 1.3%
- 2012 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 1.2%
- 2012 Port of Constantza throughput is forecast to grow by 3.5%
- 2012 Road freight is forecast to grow by 1.1%
- 2012 Inland waterway freight is forecast to decrease by 6.3%
- 2012 Total real trade growth is forecast at 4.2%.
Key Industry Trends
Main Port Gets Improved Road and Rail Connections
After the news that the project focusing on the development of the railway capacity in the river-maritime area of Romania's main port, Constantza, is to go ahead, with the contract for the execution works finally signed following the decision of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, Constantza also gets better road connection. The cargo to and from the port of Constantza's does not have to go via the town centre anymore after the recently built northern part of the bypass around the city of Constantza was opened on July 19 2012. The bypass is part of the EBRD-financed Pan-European Road Corridor IV and its southern part was finished in 2011.
Gebruder Weiss Growths in Romania
Austria-based transport and logistics specialist Gebruder Weiss is registering annual growth of around 20% in Romania, with over 20,000 full-load transports being handled every year.
New Constantza-Ploiesti Intermodal Service
Romanian privately owned Intermodal Logistics Int'l Company announced the launch of the first intermodal service on the direct route from Constantza to Ploiesti, 50km to the north of Romania's capital Bucharest in summer 2012.
Risks to Outlook
BMI highlights the freight modes exposed to the transport of containers as the areas with risk to the upside. Container throughput will be driven by the country's consumers, with consumer demand in Romania forecast to slightly strengthen. The country's real GDP is estimated to increase by 1% in 2012.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Egypt Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Argentina Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Hungary Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Brazil Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q4 2012