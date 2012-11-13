New Market Study Published: Romania Information Technology Report Q4 2012

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- BMI View: Romanian IT spending is expected to reach US$1.4bn in 2012, up 3%, with BMI downwardly revising its forecast given the expectation that domestic demand will be affected by spillover from the weak eurozone. The Romanian IT market's fundamentals of rising computer penetration, rising incomes and the effects of EU membership should support long-term expansion. Strong IT growth in 2011 means that in 2012 the reported rate of market increase will be lower. Last year, total IT spending was estimated to report double-digit growth, with household computer sales particularly strong, while demand for ERP solutions was another growth area.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$805mn in 2011 to US$846mn in 2012, +5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors, but Romanian demand for computer hardware will remain constrained due to continued deleveraging and rising unemployment.
Software sales: US$230mn in 2011 to US$231mn in 2012, +0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification and the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market is still in its early phase, where larger companies and organisations provide most demand.
IT services sales: US$318mn in 2011 to US$322mn in 2012, +1% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst modification but the government has looked to EU structural funds to enable IT projects that can help generate investments and support the market.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Romania's score was 44 out of 100.0. Romania has dropped to 14th in our latest RRR table, behind Slovenia and Turkey, but still ahead of Balkan regional peers Serbia and Bulgaria. The country's IT market score was low, but the undoubted growth potential should see Romania climb up the rankings over time.
- In 2012, Romanian government spending should provide areas of opportunity. The government is faced with implementing a fiscal austerity drive, but has pledged to use EU structural funds to encourage continued information society development.
- Despite the economic problems, the ongoing transformation of Romanian political and economic structures will continue to provide opportunities. These should be in nearly all economic sectors, with government bodies and state owned enterprises among the largest spenders, along with telecoms companies and banks.
- E-government and e-public service projects such as the E-Romania portal will help to drive ICT investment across various sectors, with an e-justice tender among projects being rolled-out in 2011, supported by EU funding. In 2011, Romania was provided with EUR252mn (US$328.5mn) in EU funds for ICT projects.
