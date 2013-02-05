New Market Study Published: Roofing Products in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook

New Construction research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the roofing products market in Brazil. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the roofing products market and its categories (Clay Roofing Products, Slate Tiles and Bitumen Roofing Felts), including data by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports. 'Roofing Products in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook' provides an overview and insight into the operating environment of the roofing products industry in Brazil. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Brazilian construction value chain and for new players who are considering entering the market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Overview of the roofing products market in Brazil
- Historic and forecast market values for the roofing products market and its categories (Clay Roofing Products, Slate Tiles and Bitumen Roofing Felts) for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable market data for the roofing products market in Brazil
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Roofing Products in Japan to 2016: Market Databook
- Roofing Products in Australia to 2016: Market Databook
- Roofing Products in South Korea to 2016: Market Databook
- Roofing Products in the US to 2016: Market Databook
- Roofing Products in the UK to 2016: Market Databook
- Roofing Products in China to 2016: Market Databook
- Roofing Products in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook
- Plaster and Lime Products in Australia to 2016: Market Databook
- Plaster and Lime Products in Austria to 2016: Market Databook
- Plaster and Lime Products in Bulgaria to 2016: Market Databook