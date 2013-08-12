New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- OJSC Rosneft Oil Company (Rosneft) could acquire the remaining 49% stake in Itera Group (Itera) for a purchase consideration of US$3 billion. The transaction is expected to be completed in June or July of 2013. Earlier on July 20, 2012, Rosneft acquired a 6% stake in Itera. It subsequently, on August 6, 2012, acquired an additional 45% stake in the company, taking its total to 51%. If the rumored deal materializes, Rosneft's holding in Itera will increase from 51% to 100%.
Scope
- The report analyzes the rationale behind Rosneft's rumored plan to acquire the remaining 49% in Itera
- The report highlights how Rosneft is trying to strengthen its foothold in domestic natural gas market through aggressive inorganic growth route.
- Geography Covered - Russia
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- To understand key advantages that Rosneft could be looking for through the rumored acquisition of 49% stake in Itera
- To be aware of intensifying competition for Gazprom in the domestic natural gas market with aggressive growth plans of Rosneft and Novatek.
- To be aware of Rosneft's plan to take inorganic growth route to strengthen its position in Russia's natural gas market
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