New Market Study Published: Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Company Intelligence Report

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Company Intelligence Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell) is a major integrated oil and gas company involved in multiple business sectors, including the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, the refinement and marketing of crude oil products such as fuels, lubricants and bitumen, and the production of petrochemicals. The company is headquartered in the Hague, Netherlands. The company's upstream segment is involved in the extraction and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. Shell's upstream business activities can be divided into two main segments: upstream America and upstream international. The upstream America segment manages the company's upstream business activities in north and south America. International operations are primarily located in the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, the US, Russia, Malaysia, Brunei and the UK. The company's production amounted to around 1,107.3 MMboe in 2011, while reserves amounted to a total of 13,991.7 MMboe.
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Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the company's performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.
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