New Market Study Published: Russia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Russia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Following a year which BMI believes saw increasing volumes across all freight modes, 2012 will signal further growth albeit at a slower pace on the back of the macroeconomic outlook.
Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a y-o-y increase of 6.5% in 2012 following an estimated growth of 11.3% in 2011.
Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 2% in 2012. The mode did not manage to defy the downturn, but so far appears to be back on its feet and gradually recovering to predownturn levels.
BMI notes that another global port operator - APM Terminals - has entered the Russian port sector; as Russia diversifies routes for its grain exports; and St Petersburg and Vostochny, two of the country's major ports, completed their recovery in 2011 and will see continued growth over the medium term.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- 2012 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 1.2%
- 2012 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 1.4%
- 2012 Port of Novorossiysk throughput is forecast to grow by 5.5%
- 2012 Road freight is forecast to grow by 1.5%
- 2012 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 2.5%
- 2012 Total real trade growth is forecast at 6.5%.
Key Industry Trends
RZD Mulls Automotive Logistics Venture: Russian Railways (RZD), the state-owned Russian rail operator is poised to acquire a majority stake in automotive logistics firm Gefco. Should the acquisition proceed RZD will expand its rail freight remit outside of Russia, a major pillar of its medium term strategy, and gain exposure to a major growth market within Russia, the automotive sector.
Rail Freight Instigates Gas Fuel Option: A joint venture of Russian Railways, Transmashholding, and Caterpillar subsidiary Progress Rail, are set to develop a natural gas-fuelled locomotive. The project highlights a trend that is gathering steam in the freight transport sector, where transport operators are seeking out fuel alternatives as they battle with high oil prices. In picking natural gas as a possible alternative, the companies are seeking to utilise a fuel that Russia has in abundance.
APMT Enters Russia: APM Terminals (APMT), the global port operator, has finally broken into the Russian market. APMT has been seeking entry into this high-growth container shipping sector for a number of years and has sat back and watched as its rivals have managed to gain entry. The wait for APMT was, however, worth it, with the company set to possess the greatest exposure to Russia out of the foreign port operators that boast facilities there.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Hungary Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Mexico Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Netherlands Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q4 2012