New Market Study Published: Russia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Russia's pharmaceutical market continues to be one of the most attractive in the Emerging Europe region, primarily due to its sheer market size, growing economy and increasing government investment in healthcare. The main transformation in the market over the last decade has been the growth of the state's role, both in establishing an industrial policy and investing in production for the first time since the end of the Soviet Union. Key drivers of growth for pharmaceuticals include programmes to fund medicines for specific segments and disease groups, as well as a pledged universal medicines insurance system due to be put into place later in the decade. Russia's recent World Trade Organization accession should drive improvements in the country's intellectual property (IP) environment, and enforcement in particular, which has been conspicuously lacking.
Headline Expenditure Projections:
- Pharmaceuticals: RUB756.97bn (US$24.81bn) in 2013 to RUR842.02bn (US$26.94bn) in 2014; +11.2% in local currency terms and 8.6% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: RUB4,154.58bn (US$136.16bn) in 2013 to RUB4,571.71bn (US$146.29bn) in 2014; +10.0% in local currency terms and +7.4% in US dollar terms.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Russia has an RRR score of 60 out of 100.0, making it the second-most attractive pharmaceutical market in Emerging Europe. Although Russia scores the highest in our ratings for industry rewards, its overall score is moderated by its lower risk score. This highlights the challenging operating environment in the country at present and the impact of the move towards protectionist measures. On the other hand, the upcoming rollout of national drug insurance promises to sustain the rapid growth seen in Russia's pharmaceutical market.
Key Trends And Developments:
