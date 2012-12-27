New Market Study Published: Russia Real Estate Report Q4 2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Russia Real Estate Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- The Russia Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of a construction market that has returned to growth. With a focus on the principal cities of Moscow, St Petersburg, Ekaterinburg and Samara, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of external macroeconomic headwinds. The key growth areas driven by increasing (comparative) attractiveness for investors, as well as the potential offered through the hosting of the Winter Olympics and 2018 FIFA World Cup, are also addressed, alongside the buoyant outlook for the retail sector.
The Russian economy continues to face enormous challenges of weakening external demand and continued uncertainty over the policy environment, which affects business sentiment. However, we continue to believe that the government will pursue a more business-friendly approach and seek to attract financing for major infrastructure projects, which should help to sustain a solid longer-term growth outlook for Russia's economy. In addition, having returned to positive territory in 2011, we believe a number of factors should help ensure Russia's building industry achieves at least modest growth over the medium term; compounding the upside risks to our real estate outlook. Our latest data collection, conducted in July of 2012, has compounded this view with the commercial real estate sector performing well over the opening 6 months of 2012 with over 75% of key indicators registering y-o-y growth in the first half.
Key Points
- Attention will shift away from protesters to policy trajectory under the new government. While, initially, a period of power consolidation may ensue, we believe that efforts to insulate the economy from global oil price shocks and weaker demand will keep reforms high on the government's agenda.
- A calming political environment and growing foreign investor interest in Russia will see the recent trend in large private-sector capital outflows gradually reverse over the coming quarters. In addition to higher oil prices and improving political stability, we view the domestic bond market liberalisation as an important event, which will eventually attract significant foreign capital inflows.
