New Energy market report from GlobalData: "RWE Innogy to Sell 25% Stake in Rhyl Flats Wind Farm to GIB for $87m - Deal Analysis from GlobalData"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- RWE Innogy GmbH (RWE), a renewable energy company, agreed to sell its 24.95% stake in the Rhyl Flats offshore wind farm to UK Green Investment Bank plc (GIB), a funding institution established by the UK government, for a consideration of GBP57.5m ($87.06m). This investment will help RWE to raise additional capital for development for their renewable energy pipeline projects.
Scope
- The deal report analyses reason behind the sell of 25% stake in Rhyl Flats Wind farm by RWE Innogy to GIB for $87m.
Reasons to Get This Report
- The deal analysis provides details on rationality behind the sell of stake and explains the key drivers of this deal.
- The report covers the brief overview of the companies involved in the transaction.
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