New Transportation research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Sale, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles, retail sale of automotive fuel market sales up by 68% over review period. Imports account for 28% of total market value in 2012, with most motor vehicles sold via local distributors. Sales of motor vehicles generate 55% of industry turnover in 2012, while sales of parts and accessories grow fastest over review period. Profit margins reach 41% of total turnover in 2012 while B2B costs surge by 13% CAGR since 2007. 9% CAGR in industry turnover projected over forecast period, with maintenance and repair of motor vehicles set to see fastest growth.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 50. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Sale, Maintenance and Repair of Motor Vehicles, Retail Sale of Automotive Fuel in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 50 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Automotive Fuel, Maintenance and Repair, Sale of Motor Vehicles, Sale of Parts and Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
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