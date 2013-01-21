New Market Study Published: Sanofi Market Share Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Sanofi Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Sanofi Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Sanofi.'s market position in the insulin delivery devices market. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape within the insulin delivery devices market. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the insulin delivery devices market.
- Sanofi.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Spain, Italy, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, China, United States, Canada and Brazil.
- Sanofi.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for the insulin delivery devices market.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, Middle East and Africa, North America and Europe.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Sanofi.'s operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Sanofi.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Animas Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Insulet Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Ypsomed Holding AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Diamesco Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca PLC
