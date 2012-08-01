New Market Study Published: Saudi Arabia Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Saudi Arabia Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- BMI View: Saudi Arabia's commercial banks continue to benefit from the country's ongoing economic boom. Robust deposit inflows and strong domestic demand for credit have spurred lending, and we expect loose fiscal policy to keep the sector growing swiftly throughout 2012. The Saudi Arabian banking sector has long been among our regional favourites, and the sector is set to remain in good shape throughout 2012. Loose fiscal and monetary policy has cultivated demand for new credit, while strong aggregate balance sheet positions have left banks in a good position to ramp up lending. We see relatively few risks to the sector's outlook in 2012, and expect credit and asset growth to continue apace through the year. We forecast total assets to grow by 10.0% to SAR1.7trn (US$453.6bn) in 2012, compared with growth of 9.1% in 2011. Deposits Still Pouring In Since the beginning of 2011, the commercial banking sector in Saudi Arabia has been buoyed by strong economic growth and, in particular, by heavy government spending. Riyadh responded to the Arab Spring by ramping up public sector wages and making a series of one-off transfers to its citizens. The result was a sharp rise in bank deposits, and the sector's total stock of client deposits increased by 12.1% last year, standing at SAR1.1trn in January. Growth remains strong (coming in at 13.0% y-o-y in January), and while base effects coinciding with large bonuses granted to government workers early last year will kick in over the coming months, we nevertheless forecast total deposit growth of 9.0% in 2012. Robust deposit inflows have left the sector's aggregate balance sheet in good shape. Reliance on loan financing is low (accounting for just 14.3% of total liabilities) - indeed, 'other liabilities' fell by 0.7% y-oy in January - and the loans-to-deposits ratio stands at a healthy 0.82. With few concerns over asset quality (SAMA recorded a non-performing loans ratio of just 3.0% in 2010), banks would have little difficulty tapping credit markets even in the event of a slowdown in deposit inflows. This is particularly the case given the recent spike in oil prices, which will boost liquidity throughout the kingdom's financial system. No Let-Up In New Lending Abundant financing has allowed banks to rapidly expand their loan portfolios, with credit growth accelerating to 11.5% y-o-y to SAR903.5bn in January (compared with 5.9% in January 2011). There are several reasons to expect domestic demand for new loans to remain robust. Massive state spending on infrastructure projects will create investment opportunities for construction firms in the country, while interest rates are set to remain low in line with loose policy in the United States. Moreover, a strong economy will further spur demand, and the most recent Dun & Bradstreet business optimism survey records that 51% of non-hydrocarbon private sector companies planned to expand their businesses in the upcoming quarte
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Thailand Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012
- Mexico Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012
- Brazil Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012
- Kenya Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012
- Malaysia Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012
- Nigeria Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012
- Philippines Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012
- India Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012
- Venezuela Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012
- Germany Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012