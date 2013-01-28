New Market Study Published: Self-Service Cafeterias in Romania

Fast Market Research recommends "Self-Service Cafeterias in Romania" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Although popular during communism, self-service cafeterias remained out of favour for years. However, it started to show a contribution to consumer foodservice due to the activity within a two-three month period each year in crowded summer resorts near the seaside, being closed the rest of the year. The fact that this outlet type needs a minimal number of consumers to break even makes it operational in city centres and office areas. The negative effects of the crisis on consumers' available...
Euromonitor International's Self-Service Cafeterias in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chained Self-Service Cafeterias, Independent Self-Service Cafeterias.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Self-Service Cafeterias market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
