New Market Study Published: Semiconductor & Circuit Manufacturing in the US

Fast Market Research recommends "Semiconductor & Circuit Manufacturing in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Short circuit: Heightened outsourcing trends will send revenue into decline
Semiconductor & Circuit Manufacturing in the US
A rewired industry
A trend of outsourcing production to foreign third parties will continue to negatively affect industry revenue, as it has in recent years. However, product sales to industrial markets are anticipated to rise due to increasing investment in automation, increased sales in consumer electronics and the widespread adoption of energy-saving techniques.
This industry includes firms engaged in manufacturing semiconductors and related devices and parts. Examples of products within this industry include: integrated circuits, memory chips, microprocessors, diodes, transistors and other optoelectronic devices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Intel Corporation, Samsung
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Semiconductor (Silicon) Intellectual Property (Ip) Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecasts & Analysis
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation - SWOT Analysis
- Integrated Circuit Manufacturing in China
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited - SWOT Analysis
- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discretes & ICs) Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)
- Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing in the US
- Semiconductor Manufacturing in China
- Global Semiconductor & Electronic Parts Manufacturing
- Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing in China
- Global Semiconductor Marketplace: Industry Verticals, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2012 - 2017