New Market Study Published: Serbia Food & Drink Report Q3 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- We believe that medium-term prospects for growth in Serbia remain robust despite setbacks resulting from an unexpected slowdown of economic activity in 2012. Falling inflation and interest rates will encourage a rebound in private consumption and investment in 2013. We are forecasting real GDP growth of 1.3% in 2013 and 3.4% in 2014.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption: +3.2%; five-year forecast to 2017: +16.3%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks value sales: +3.0%; five-year forecast to 2017: +15.0%.
- 2013 soft drinks value sales: +11.5%; five-year forecast to 2017: +76.2%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales: +7.5%; five-year forecast to 2017: +37.4%.
Key Industry Trends
Lamex Acquires Mondi Serbia: In April 2013 British frozen and chilled foods trader Lamex Food Group acquired a "significant holding" in fruit and vegetable processor Mondi Serbia. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed with the deal expected to complete within a month. The acquisition is subject to approval by the Serbian authorities. According to Lamex the move is aimed at strengthening the company's frozen fruit business and supply chain.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Carrefour Comes to Serbia: In spring 2013 France-based retail giant Carrefour announced plans to open its first outlet in Serbia. The group has signed a lease with Delta Real Estate to acquire a 10,000-squaremetre space in Belgrade, which is expected to open in 2015. The outlet, which will be housed in the Delta Planet mall to be built in Autokomanda, Belgrade, will sell more than 3,000 branded products when it is opened.
