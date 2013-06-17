New Market Study Published: Serbia Retail Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Serbia Retail Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Ognjenovicn in September 2012 and forwarding of the case to the prosecutor's office for organised crime later last year.
BMI Economic View: The Serbian economy was undermined from several directions in 2012. The eurozone crisis weighed on exports and investment inflows, while two bouts of extreme weather hit both industrial and agricultural production. The new government's fiscal consolidation drive also hit domestic demand in the second half of the year. Real GDP contracted by 2.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q3, having already fallen by 0.6% in the previous quarter. We expect Serbia to enjoy a modest recovery over the coming year, forecasting real GDP growth to accelerate from -1.9% in 2012 to 1.9% in 2013. This will be partly due to base effects after several bouts of extreme weather hit agricultural and industrial output, but also increased exports and remittance inflows.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
BMI Political View: Despite a shaky start, Serbia's nationalist Progressive Party (SNS) has enjoyed a moderately successful first six months in power, with some progress in stabilising the fiscal accounts and improving relations with Kosovo. We hold to our initial view that EU membership and a rapprochement with the IMF will be key objectives for the government, anchoring policy.
- However, remittance inflows, which have historically accounted for more than 10% of GDP, will strengthen in 2013 as the eurozone begins its gradual recovery. Household confidence more broadly is likely to pick up in the second half of the year, and we expect increased household income to be spent rather than saved given that household savings have actually increased significantly over the last few years.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Poland Retail Report Q2 2013
- Indonesia Retail Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Retail Report Q2 2013
- Russia Retail Report Q2 2013
- Bulgaria Retail Report Q2 2013
- Croatia Retail Report Q2 2013
- Turkey Retail Report Q2 2013
- Hungary Retail Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Retail Report Q2 2013
- Romania Retail Report Q2 2013