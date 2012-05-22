New Market Study Published: Service Station Retailing in France 2011

New Retailing research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Based on Verdict Retail's proprietary market data and insight into key fuel retailers, this brief provides you with an up-to-date picture of the fuel retailing market in France. In addition to outlining service station numbers, fuel sales, competitor shares, and fuel and site forecasts, it also details retailers' c-store, car wash, and unmanned site numbers with an overview of their product offerings.
Scope
- Benchmark your service station retail offer against the major national players in the sector by examining their number of sites, shops and car washes.
- Develop new marketing ideas for your service station shop, car wash, and card propositions by examining the activities of other players across France.
- Make informed pitches to potential partners by gaining insights into the major retailers' networks, market shares, fuel throughputs, and future plans.
- Assess overall market entry potential by accessing key market indicators including registered cars, national fuel volumes, and average prices.
Highlights
The total number of service stations in France declined by 3.8% to 12,051 sites in the year to January 2011. TOTAL has the largest service station network in France, followed by Intermarche and Carrefour. In 2011, TOTAL launched a new service station brand, TOTAL Access, to offer low fuel prices combined with premium fuels and other services.
Total fuel volumes sold through service stations in France increased by 1.0% in 2010 on the back of increased diesel sales, as petrol sales declined by 6.5%. Supermarkets dominate the service station market in France, with Carrefour, Intermarche, Systeme U, and Leclerc combined commanding a total volume share of 33.2%.
In France, a shop is present at 31.3% of service stations, giving it a much lower penetration than some its neighbouring markets. The number of sites with car wash facilities is relatively low in France, with car washes available at only a fifth of all service stations.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Who are the top five players in the French service station retail market and how many sites, shops, and car washes do they have?
- What is the market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in France?
- How is the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets, as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes?
- What strategies do the key players have across their fuel and non-fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, partnerships and suppliers used?
