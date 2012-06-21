New Market Study Published: Service Station Retailing in Germany 2011

Recently published research from Verdict Research, "Service Station Retailing in Germany 2011", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Based on Verdict Retail's proprietary market data and insight into key fuel retailers, this brief provides you with an up-to-date picture of the fuel retailing market in Germany. In addition to outlining service station numbers, fuel sales, competitor shares, and fuel and site forecasts, it also details retailers' c-store, car wash, and unmanned site numbers with an overview of their product offerings.
Scope
- Benchmark your service station retail offer against the major national players in the sector by examining their number of sites, shops and car washes.
- Develop new marketing ideas for your service station shop, car wash and card propositions by examining the activities of other players across Germany.
- Make informed pitches to potential partners by gaining insights into the major retailers' networks, market shares, fuel throughputs, and future plans.
- Assess overall market entry potential by accessing key market indicators including registered cars, national fuel volumes, and average prices.
Highlights
The German service station network has been contracting for well over a decade. In the year to January 2011, the number of sites in Germany declined marginally. Most major players decreased their site numbers except Jet, which added 10 sites to its network. Aral has also announced its plans to expand its network by 150 sites by 2017.
Fuel consumption in Germany increased marginally by 0.6% in 2010 on the back of higher diesel sales, while gasoline sales continued their downward trend. Aral retained its top position in terms of fuel volume share and was closely followed by Shell in the second position.
Germany has an extremely high shop penetration, with 94.8% of all service stations featuring a shop. Aral has the highest number of sites with a shop, with all of its sites featuring a forecourt shop. Germany also has a high proportion of sites with a car wash due to government regulations that prevent consumers from washing their cars at home.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Who are the top five players in the German service station retail market and how many sites, shops, and car washes do they have?
- What is the market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in Germany?
- How is the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets, as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes?
- What strategies do the key players have across their fuel and non-fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, partnerships and suppliers used?
